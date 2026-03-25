Pioneer Wealth Management Group Boosts Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Pioneer Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,481 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 15.3% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $50,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,081.2% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $42.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

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