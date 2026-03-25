McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $324,131,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 534.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,125,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,159,000 after buying an additional 947,832 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,016,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,687,000 after acquiring an additional 556,203 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,551,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,645,000 after acquiring an additional 540,546 shares during the period. Finally, GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 1,078,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,193,000 after acquiring an additional 494,886 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VB opened at $263.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $281.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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