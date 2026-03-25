Heritage Family Offices LLP Makes New $533,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,308.8% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Farrell Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Farrell Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 470,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,527,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $84.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0795 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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