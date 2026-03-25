Pensionfund Sabic Buys Shares of 4,550 Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,570,000 after purchasing an additional 129,806 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,157,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 100,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,703,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 882,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,668,000 after buying an additional 32,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 860,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,910,000 after buying an additional 189,663 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $278.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE ESS opened at $243.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.53. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.96 and a twelve month high of $310.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $479.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.66 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 35.48%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.690-16.190 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.010 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.59 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.57. This represents a $10.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 98.75%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long?term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.