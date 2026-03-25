Heritage Family Offices LLP Has $1.15 Million Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Heritage Family Offices LLP decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $437.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, January 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,457,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,814,566.52. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $328.35 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $327.21 and a 12-month high of $404.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $125.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

Key Stryker News

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About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

See Also

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