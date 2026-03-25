Pensionfund Sabic Invests $1.29 Million in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 105.4% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 625.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $192.00 price target on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $181.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. Atmos Energy Corporation has a one year low of $141.59 and a one year high of $190.13.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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