Pensionfund Sabic Invests $1.26 Million in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $366,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 140,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,775,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,210,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,012,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,475.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,463.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.2%

MTD opened at $1,265.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,341.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,365.42. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,525.17. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $0.60. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 495.07%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 46.050-46.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total transaction of $1,128,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,714.56. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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