30,487 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Bought by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,782,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,596,000 after buying an additional 198,793 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,473,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,424,000 after acquiring an additional 200,917 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,021,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,031,000 after acquiring an additional 555,701 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,942,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,436,000 after acquiring an additional 568,609 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,748,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $33.18.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

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