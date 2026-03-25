iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Stake Reduced by Ryan Investment Management Inc.

Ryan Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.7% of Ryan Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ryan Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $142.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $152.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.78.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.