Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV is Ryan Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Ryan Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Ryan Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ryan Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 734.6% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 931,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,759,000 after purchasing an additional 819,674 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,672,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,113,000 after purchasing an additional 620,446 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,309,000 after purchasing an additional 509,835 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10,270.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 353,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after buying an additional 349,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,064,000 after buying an additional 302,652 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $70.45. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $72.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2511 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of greater than 10 years and are publicly issued.

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