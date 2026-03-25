Heritage Family Offices LLP Decreases Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Heritage Family Offices LLP trimmed its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.3% of Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amphenol Stock Down 2.1%

APH stock opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.74 and its 200 day moving average is $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $157.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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