SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,064 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 0.40% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $21,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJNK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 60.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 384,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 145,113 shares during the last quarter. Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,722 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 74,594 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $698,000.

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SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $25.65.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

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