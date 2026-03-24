Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,283 Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 43.0% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

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Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $337.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $293.43 and a one year high of $435.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.17.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.38, for a total value of $14,989,158.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,238 shares in the company, valued at $46,810,324.44. This represents a 24.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 24,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.04, for a total value of $9,866,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,279,555.76. The trade was a 44.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 68,289 shares of company stock valued at $28,125,467 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

Further Reading

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