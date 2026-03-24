Carnival Corporation $CCL Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,126,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,605 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.18% of Carnival worth $65,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,795,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,820,000 after purchasing an additional 272,452 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,952,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,774,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after purchasing an additional 93,565 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Carnival during the third quarter valued at $1,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Carnival

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Carnival from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Carnival from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carnival

Carnival Stock Performance

CCL opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival

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Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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