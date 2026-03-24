Carnival Corporation $CCL Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,126,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,605 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.18% of Carnival worth $65,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,795,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,820,000 after purchasing an additional 272,452 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,952,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,774,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after purchasing an additional 93,565 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Carnival during the third quarter valued at $1,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Carnival
Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Macro de?escalation: Markets rallied on signs of a potential pause in strikes versus Iran and productive talks, rotating money back into travel and leisure names and lifting Carnival along with peers. Why Norwegian and Other Cruise Stocks Are Rallying
- Positive Sentiment: Oil drop helped margins outlook: Crude and gas prices tumbled after a delay in planned strikes, easing immediate fuel-cost risk for cruise operators and supporting CCL. Oil, Gas Prices Tumble as Trump Delays Strikes Against Iranian Energy Infrastructure
- Positive Sentiment: Benzinga: oil relief lifted the stock ahead of earnings, reducing short?term fuel worries even as analysts revised near?term profit views. Carnival Heads Into Earnings With Fuel Risks — But Oil Relief Lifts Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment boosted by media/TV commentary — Jim Cramer noted growing Street optimism on cruise names, which can drive retail buying momentum. Jim Cramer on Carnival Corporation
- Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna cut its price target from $40 to $30 but retained a “positive” rating — a smaller upside than before but still supportive relative to many peers. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street attention: recent analyst coverage and price?target activity (Morgan Stanley, others) keeps the stock in focus heading into the company’s results window. Wall Street makes bold Carnival Cruise Line stock move
- Negative Sentiment: Underlying risks remain: some outlets flag Carnival has been under pressure year?to?date and faces fuel sensitivity and earnings risk into its report — meaning gains could unwind if oil or geopolitical news reverses. Carnival share price analysis: extremely pressured ahead of earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional activity is mixed: recent large insider selling and significant hedge?fund portfolio shifts can add volatility and weigh on sentiment if sustained. Carnival jumps as oil prices retreat
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carnival
Carnival Stock Performance
CCL opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Carnival
Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.
Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.
See Also
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