Triumph Capital Management Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Triumph Capital Management decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,776,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,024,243,000 after buying an additional 724,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,536,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,076,406,000 after acquiring an additional 147,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in International Business Machines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,809,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,506 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,302,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,060,536,000 after acquiring an additional 176,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,011,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

More International Business Machines News

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $248.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $214.50 and a one year high of $324.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

About International Business Machines

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International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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