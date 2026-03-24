Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nordson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 23,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.31, for a total value of $6,669,174.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,894.29. The trade was a 75.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundaram Nagarajan sold 41,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $12,258,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,010,286.24. This represents a 39.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,577 shares of company stock valued at $21,484,216. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $268.48 on Tuesday. Nordson Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.03 and a 52-week high of $305.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.62.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $669.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.68 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 18.39%.Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Nordson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. DA Davidson set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NDSN

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company’s portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson’s offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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