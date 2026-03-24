Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Lowers Stake in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,265 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.17% of Qualys worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Qualys by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Qualys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Qualys from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Qualys from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $668,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 247,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,145,728. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 6,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $873,399.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,296.94. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,232 shares of company stock worth $2,789,020. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Trading Up 0.9%

QLYS stock opened at $97.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.50. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.14 and a 12-month high of $155.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 29.64%.The business had revenue of $175.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.170-7.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company’s flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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