Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$217.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on Dollarama from C$199.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$225.00 price objective on Dollarama and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Desjardins set a C$218.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$205.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$223.00 to C$232.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th.

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Dollarama Stock Up 3.3%

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama stock opened at C$186.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.13. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$147.00 and a twelve month high of C$209.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$193.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$192.25.

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Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings. The company’s stores are throughout Canada, generally located in convenient locations, such as metropolitan areas, midsize cities, and small towns.

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