Gradient Investments LLC Invests $12.50 Million in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 288,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 62.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.3% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 595,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after acquiring an additional 148,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,807,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.64.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.44). LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LYB

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $26,199,255.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,270,918 shares in the company, valued at $359,107,643.34. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

See Also

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