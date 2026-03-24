Top Gold Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 23rd

Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, and Barrick Mining are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the production, exploration, or financing of gold — including miners, junior explorers, and royalty/streaming firms — that let investors gain exposure to the metal through corporate equities rather than physical bullion. Their prices often move with the gold price but also reflect company-specific operational, geopolitical, and equity-market risks, so they can amplify upside from rising gold while adding stock-market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

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Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

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Barrick Mining (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

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