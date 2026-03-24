Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Aptus Deferred Income ETF $DEFR

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptus Deferred Income ETF (BATS:DEFR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,951 shares during the period. Aptus Deferred Income ETF comprises about 1.4% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Park Place Capital Corp owned about 6.46% of Aptus Deferred Income ETF worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Aptus Deferred Income ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 158,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

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Aptus Deferred Income ETF Price Performance

Aptus Deferred Income ETF stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. Aptus Deferred Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $27.34.

Aptus Deferred Income ETF Company Profile

ETF Series Solutions – Aptus Deferred Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by ETF Series Solutions. The fund is managed by Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives in treasury bills securities and traditional bond investments with duration in the range of five to eight years. The fund uses derivatives such as swaps and options to create its portfolio. ETF Series Solutions – Aptus Deferred Income ETF is domiciled in the United States.

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