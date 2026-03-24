Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP Shares Bought by Friday Financial

Friday Financial lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,957 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Friday Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Friday Financial owned 0.07% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region. DIHP was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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