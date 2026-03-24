Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 54,301 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,301 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $45,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 8,361.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 226,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Up 0.6%

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.90.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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