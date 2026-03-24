Seilern Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Seilern Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,486 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 5.3% of Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Seilern Investment Management Ltd owned 0.13% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $68,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 41.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,056,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,992,000 after buying an additional 605,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $221,955,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 60.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,802,000 after acquiring an additional 326,348 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 295.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 315,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,368,000 after acquiring an additional 235,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $143,730,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total value of $15,338,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,975,125.30. This represents a 21.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total value of $3,369,657.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,334.34. The trade was a 29.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $29,862,109. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IDXX opened at $578.51 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $769.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $642.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $664.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.66.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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