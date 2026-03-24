Friday Financial Has $6.04 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Friday Financial increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Friday Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Friday Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 583.3% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VTIP stock opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $50.81.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

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