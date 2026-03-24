Park Place Capital Corp Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,733 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $2,270,157,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,070,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,787,000 after buying an additional 8,108,887 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,012,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,346,000 after buying an additional 6,045,763 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,718,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Pfizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE PFE opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $27.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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