Leverty Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,587 shares during the period. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,484,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter.

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Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

CGMU stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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