Amphenol Corporation $APH Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6,279.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038,296 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Amphenol worth $142,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 82.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Fox Advisors restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The company has a market cap of $160.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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