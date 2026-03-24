SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,962,270 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 438.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,637,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962,270 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.22% of Altria Group worth $209,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Altria Group by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

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Altria Group Trading Down 0.1%

MO stock opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $70.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 287.61% and a net margin of 29.84%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Altria Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Charles N. Whitaker sold 27,908 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $1,885,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 180,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,221,318.33. This trade represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company’s operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria’s principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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