BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Stock Price

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $20.00 price target on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

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Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:OWL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.96. 15,686,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,389,854. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $21.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $701.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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