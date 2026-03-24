76,530 Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRA Bought by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000. Atlanta Braves makes up approximately 0.9% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. owned about 0.12% of Atlanta Braves as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 864,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,995 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 47.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 35,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.23 per share, with a total value of $1,548,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 521,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,081,956.26. This represents a 7.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -119.18 and a beta of 0.55. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.93 million. Atlanta Braves had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. Equities analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

The Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ: BATRA) are a professional baseball club that competes in Major League Baseball’s National League East division. Founded in 1871 as the Boston Red Stockings, the franchise relocated to Milwaukee in 1953 before settling in Atlanta in 1966. As one of MLB’s oldest and most storied organizations, the Braves are responsible for fielding a Major League team, overseeing player development through a network of minor league affiliates, and managing baseball operations under the leadership of President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos.

Beyond on?field performance, the Braves operate a diversified sports and entertainment business.

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