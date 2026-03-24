Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Acquires New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.7% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.48. The company has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.