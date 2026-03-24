Friday Financial Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Friday Financial increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Friday Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of VBR stock opened at $216.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $235.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.24 and a 200-day moving average of $215.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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