ForViva’s (FVA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ForViva (LON:FVA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 190 price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ForViva in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 190.

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ForViva Trading Down 2.6%

Insider Transactions at ForViva

Shares of LON FVA opened at GBX 129 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.69. ForViva has a 1 year low of GBX 121 and a 1 year high of GBX 140. The company has a market cap of £66.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63.

In other news, insider Josh Hoopes bought 14,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 per share, with a total value of £19,913.74. 7.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ForViva Company Profile

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ForViva plc (LON: FVA) is a United Kingdom–based property company that operates in the residential and specialist housing sectors. The group’s activities are focused on ownership, management and leasing of housing assets that serve social, affordable and supported living needs. Its portfolio is oriented toward providing long?term rental accommodation and specialist premises that accommodate people requiring additional care or support.

Services associated with ForViva’s property portfolio typically include day?to?day asset management, tenancy management, property maintenance and refurbishment, and collaboration with public sector bodies and third?party care providers to deliver supported housing solutions.

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