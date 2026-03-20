Magnum Ice Cream (NYSE:MICC) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Magnum Ice Cream (NYSE:MICC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Finviz reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Magnum Ice Cream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Magnum Ice Cream in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Magnum Ice Cream in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Magnum Ice Cream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Magnum Ice Cream Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnum Ice Cream

Shares of Magnum Ice Cream stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64. Magnum Ice Cream has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Magnum Ice Cream in the fourth quarter worth about $3,008,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Magnum Ice Cream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnum Ice Cream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Ice Cream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Magnum Ice Cream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. engages in ice cream business. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. is based in Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, Netherlands.

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