Palladyne AI (PDYN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $0.8090 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. Palladyne AI had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 191.37%.

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Palladyne AI Price Performance

PDYN stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Palladyne AI has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PDYN. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Palladyne AI from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palladyne AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palladyne AI from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PDYN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Trevor Thatcher sold 7,649 shares of Palladyne AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $57,749.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 183,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,824.40. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Denis Garagic sold 12,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $97,734.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 592,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,744.20. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,396 shares of company stock worth $206,840. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palladyne AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Palladyne AI by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Palladyne AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Palladyne AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Palladyne AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training.

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