Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Insider Sells £153,000,000 in Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) insider Blair Thomas sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255, for a total value of £153,000,000.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HBR stock opened at GBX 292.80 on Thursday. Harbour Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 146.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 300.60. The company has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 236.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 220.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.04.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 270 to GBX 278 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 292 to GBX 320 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 276.60.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

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