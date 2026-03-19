Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Insider Sells £153,000,000 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2026

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBRGet Free Report) insider Blair Thomas sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255, for a total value of £153,000,000.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HBR stock opened at GBX 292.80 on Thursday. Harbour Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 146.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 300.60. The company has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 236.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 220.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 270 to GBX 278 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 292 to GBX 320 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 276.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HBR

Harbour Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

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