Brokerages Set FG Nexus Inc (NASDAQ:FGNX) Price Target at $36.50

FG Nexus Inc (NASDAQ:FGNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on FG Nexus from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FG Nexus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FG Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th.

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FG Nexus Trading Down 5.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:FGNX opened at $7.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.79. FG Nexus has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $206.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FG Nexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FG Nexus during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in FG Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in FG Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FG Nexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc in December 2020.

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