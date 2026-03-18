Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF $EUSA

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EUSA. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 1,626.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,439,000 after acquiring an additional 469,888 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA EUSA opened at $103.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.16. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $108.54.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States. The Fund invests at least 90% of its assets in the securities of the Underlying Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report).

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