Argus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Argus in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duolingo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.32.

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Duolingo Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $91.99 and a 12 month high of $544.93. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.65.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $282.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.95 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 39.91% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total transaction of $452,490.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,751.12. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $110,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 122,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,318.16. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,939 shares of company stock worth $1,676,291. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 82.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

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