Aldeyra Therapeutics’ (ALDX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

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Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 126.9% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 604,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Key Aldeyra Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Aldeyra Therapeutics this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data appear to be erroneous or incomplete (entries show 0 shares and NaN changes, days?to?cover 0.0), so published short?interest figures may not reflect actual positioning; treat these numbers with caution.

Reported short?interest data appear to be erroneous or incomplete (entries show 0 shares and NaN changes, days?to?cover 0.0), so published short?interest figures may not reflect actual positioning; treat these numbers with caution. Negative Sentiment: FDA issued a Complete Response Letter for reproxalap (Aldeyra’s lead dry?eye therapy), meaning the agency declined approval and identified deficiencies the company must address — the primary catalyst for today’s sell?off. Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Complete Response Letter

FDA issued a Complete Response Letter for reproxalap (Aldeyra’s lead dry?eye therapy), meaning the agency declined approval and identified deficiencies the company must address — the primary catalyst for today’s sell?off. Negative Sentiment: Multiple news outlets reported the FDA decline/CRL and highlighted the market reaction (sharp share price declines). Coverage frames this as a major regulatory setback after prior attempts. Reuters: US FDA declines to approve Aldeyra’s drug

Multiple news outlets reported the FDA decline/CRL and highlighted the market reaction (sharp share price declines). Coverage frames this as a major regulatory setback after prior attempts. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary emphasizes severity: headlines note a third FDA rejection and large intraday/pre?market declines, which amplify selling pressure and may prompt forced liquidations or margin selling. MSN: FDA rejects Aldeyra’s dry eye drug for third time

Market commentary emphasizes severity: headlines note a third FDA rejection and large intraday/pre?market declines, which amplify selling pressure and may prompt forced liquidations or margin selling. Negative Sentiment: Heavy bearish options flow: unusual activity shows ~31,566 put contracts traded — a very large increase vs. typical volumes — signaling traders were positioned for or hedging against a sharp drop. This likely exacerbated downside volatility and accelerated selling.

Heavy bearish options flow: unusual activity shows ~31,566 put contracts traded — a very large increase vs. typical volumes — signaling traders were positioned for or hedging against a sharp drop. This likely exacerbated downside volatility and accelerated selling. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder litigation/insider scrutiny: multiple law firms (Block & Leviton; Johnson Fistel) have announced investigations into Aldeyra’s disclosures and executive conduct, which can increase legal overhang, distract management, and deter some buyers. Seeking Alpha: Aldeyra plunges as FDA rejects dry eye disease therapy

Shareholder litigation/insider scrutiny: multiple law firms (Block & Leviton; Johnson Fistel) have announced investigations into Aldeyra’s disclosures and executive conduct, which can increase legal overhang, distract management, and deter some buyers. Negative Sentiment: Secondary coverage and local reporting of investor alerts and class?action solicitations further amplify negative sentiment and could prolong depressed trading until clarity on an appeals/resubmission path or cash/dilution plan emerges. Caledonian Record: Aldeyra investigated for securities fraud

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapies for immune-mediated diseases. The company’s research efforts center on targeted alkenals, a class of reactive aldehyde species that play a key role in inflammatory pathways. By selectively modulating these pathways, Aldeyra aims to address both ocular and systemic indications with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead product candidate, reproxalap, is being investigated in several ophthalmic disorders, including dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis and non-infectious anterior uveitis.

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