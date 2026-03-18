Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $152.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

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Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1%

RYTM stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.81. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $122.20. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.06. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 266.56% and a negative net margin of 103.57%.The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $444,025.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,190,445.12. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 5,614 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $502,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329.60. This trade represents a 97.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,267 shares of company stock worth $2,719,955. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,666,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,618,000 after buying an additional 985,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,210,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,816,000 after buying an additional 1,214,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,198,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,340,000 after purchasing an additional 169,964 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,727,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,499,000 after buying an additional 41,391 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,629,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,966,000 after purchasing an additional 288,376 shares during the period.

Key Stories Impacting Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Rhythm Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rhythm reported strong FY25 revenue growth and previously beat Q4 expectations, which underpinned optimism around broader demand for IMCIVREE and a separate PDUFA filing for acquired hypothalamic obesity. This supports a longer-term commercial story even after the EMANATE miss. Q4 Beat & PDUFA

Rhythm reported strong FY25 revenue growth and previously beat Q4 expectations, which underpinned optimism around broader demand for IMCIVREE and a separate PDUFA filing for acquired hypothalamic obesity. This supports a longer-term commercial story even after the EMANATE miss. Positive Sentiment: Several major banks lowered price targets but maintained bullish ratings (Citigroup, RBC, BofA, Morgan Stanley, Needham, Citizens JMP). Analysts trimmed PTs (e.g., Citi $136?$131, RBC $140?$130) but retained buy/outperform views, indicating they still see substantial upside from current levels. Analyst Price Target Moves

Several major banks lowered price targets but maintained bullish ratings (Citigroup, RBC, BofA, Morgan Stanley, Needham, Citizens JMP). Analysts trimmed PTs (e.g., Citi $136?$131, RBC $140?$130) but retained buy/outperform views, indicating they still see substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Company release: topline EMANATE statement notes four substudies missed pre-specified primary endpoints, but post?hoc analyses found statistically significant BMI reductions at 52 weeks in patients with heterozygous variants of POMC/PCSK1 and SRC1 (NCOA1) — a subgroup signal that may inform future regulatory or commercial strategy, but is not a primary endpoint win. Company Topline Release

Company release: topline EMANATE statement notes four substudies missed pre-specified primary endpoints, but post?hoc analyses found statistically significant BMI reductions at 52 weeks in patients with heterozygous variants of POMC/PCSK1 and SRC1 (NCOA1) — a subgroup signal that may inform future regulatory or commercial strategy, but is not a primary endpoint win. Neutral Sentiment: Investor/transcript coverage highlights management’s commentary and post?hoc analyses from the Phase 3 EMANATE transcript; these provide detail but do not change the fact primary endpoints were missed — markets treat transcript detail as informational rather than corrective. EMANATE Transcript

Investor/transcript coverage highlights management’s commentary and post?hoc analyses from the Phase 3 EMANATE transcript; these provide detail but do not change the fact primary endpoints were missed — markets treat transcript detail as informational rather than corrective. Negative Sentiment: Late?stage failure: multiple media reports and Reuters coverage confirm IMCIVREE did not meet the main goal in the late?stage EMANATE trial, which directly clouds the drug’s label expansion prospects and near?term revenue trajectory tied to these indications. Reuters: Trial Miss

Late?stage failure: multiple media reports and Reuters coverage confirm IMCIVREE did not meet the main goal in the late?stage EMANATE trial, which directly clouds the drug’s label expansion prospects and near?term revenue trajectory tied to these indications. Negative Sentiment: Coverage emphasizing the clinical setback led to sharp selling pressure and headlines noting shares fell after the announcement; media pieces and sector writeups flag increased short?term uncertainty around approval expansion and growth assumptions. BioSpace: Trial Failure

Coverage emphasizing the clinical setback led to sharp selling pressure and headlines noting shares fell after the announcement; media pieces and sector writeups flag increased short?term uncertainty around approval expansion and growth assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Several consumer/health outlets summarized the miss as a key negative development, noting the market’s reaction; these pieces amplify downside sentiment for near?term share performance. MSN: Shares Fall

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

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Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin?4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

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