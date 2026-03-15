Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Acquires 1,962 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AppLovin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on APP. Evercore restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $740.00 target price on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target (down from $800.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $720.00 price objective on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP

AppLovin Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of APP opened at $458.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $494.31 and its 200-day moving average is $574.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.51.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the transaction, the insider owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.04, for a total value of $23,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,480,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,972,140.56. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 188,033 shares of company stock valued at $90,662,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

See Also

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