Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Sells 56,146 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,101 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 56,146 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.15 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $104.82. The stock has a market cap of $112.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,700. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,729 shares of company stock valued at $460,974 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Starbucks News

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Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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