Cat Rock Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 226,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,764,000. TKO Group makes up approximately 5.6% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in TKO Group by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in TKO Group by 1,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on TKO Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.73.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $194.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.38. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $226.94.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). TKO Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 11,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $2,419,316.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,544 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,337.12. This trade represents a 30.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 37,425 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total transaction of $7,635,074.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 122,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,066,300.68. This represents a 23.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 169,563 shares of company stock worth $34,641,917 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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