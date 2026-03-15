CAS Investment Partners LLC Takes $7.61 Million Position in Latham Group, Inc. $SWIM

CAS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,000. Latham Group comprises about 0.3% of CAS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWIM. Voss Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 6,299,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after acquiring an additional 622,327 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 931,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 196,845 shares during the period. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd lifted its position in Latham Group by 40.9% during the second quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 232,100 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in Latham Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,318,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 170,694 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

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Latham Group Stock Down 1.8%

SWIM opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $702.96 million, a PE ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.70. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Latham Group had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $99.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWIM shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Latham Group from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Latham Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

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About Latham Group

(Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures and supplies a broad range of aquatic products and services for residential and commercial applications. Offerings include fiberglass and vinyl-liner pool shells, commercial water park structures, water slides, surf simulators, pumps, filters, heaters and sanitation systems. The company also provides parts, equipment and technical support for pool installation, maintenance and repair.

Operating across three core segments—commercial, residential and aftermarket—Latham delivers turnkey aquatic facilities and attractions for municipal, hospitality and resort clients, offers packaged pool kits and equipment packages to builders and dealers, and supplies replacement parts, service contracts and technical assistance to support ongoing pool operations.

Headquartered in the United States, Latham Group maintains manufacturing and distribution centers throughout North America and Europe.

See Also

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