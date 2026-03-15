Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 74,423 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,370,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,423 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $43,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,891,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,964,000 after buying an additional 6,651,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,745,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,220,000 after buying an additional 4,524,057 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 653.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,809,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,352,000 after buying an additional 28,455,790 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,835,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,441,000 after buying an additional 1,175,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,720,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,913 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $29.91 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

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