Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 221,617 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,846,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,617 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $939,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $34,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,179.60. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $325.13 per share, with a total value of $325,130.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,900,408.26. This trade represents a 2.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,785 shares of company stock valued at $155,508,157. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 4.1%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $322.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.73 and its 200 day moving average is $344.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $480.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.