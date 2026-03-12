Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $40,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $5,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,292.1% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 389,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,656,000 after acquiring an additional 361,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $716,713,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. HSBC started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $90.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $102.77.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

