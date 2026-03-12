Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $40,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $5,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,292.1% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 389,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,656,000 after acquiring an additional 361,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $716,713,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marvell Technology News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Beat-and-raise: Marvell reported Q4 revenue of ~$2.22B and $0.80 non-GAAP EPS, and materially lifted FY2027/FY2028 revenue targets (FY2027 near $11B; FY2028 outlook toward $15B+). Management highlighted accelerating demand from hyperscalers and expanding custom silicon wins, which underpins the post-earnings rally. Marvell’s Big Earnings Win Could Be the Start of Something Bigger
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and bullish notes: Several analysts turned more positive and raised price targets after the print, citing stronger visibility into data-center growth and custom chip traction — a direct catalyst for investor demand. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 3.4% Following Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Structural AI/data-center thesis: Multiple commentaries highlight Marvell’s leading position in optics, interconnects, and custom silicon for hyperscalers; management cited rapid cadence of custom-chip engagements and doubled near-term inflection assumptions for data-center revenue. This is the primary long-term bull case. Marvell: A Sturdy AI Investment Worth A Large Position
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic M&A and supply wins: Recent buys (Xconn, Celestial AI) and continued supply to major hyperscalers were cited as strengthening Marvell’s roadmap across PCIe/CXL and memory — supports medium-term revenue/market-share upside. Marvell Technology Stock (MRVL) Opinions on Q4 Earnings Beat
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options flow and positioning: Heavy unusual options activity was reported after the guidance — including large volume in out-of-the-money puts — which can indicate hedging/profit-taking or speculative trades and may amplify intraday swings. Marvell Technology’s Strong Outlook Provokes Huge Unusual Options Trading
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term pullback/rotation: After the sharp post-earnings run, some outlets point to profit-taking and technical resistance causing the stock to retreat today; elevated volume and a stretched short-term move make a near-term consolidation plausible. Why Marvell Technology (MRVL) stock is down today
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Marvell Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $90.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $102.77.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.
Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.
