Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 278,097 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,097 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $47,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,859,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.6% during the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,992 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,452,000 after buying an additional 46,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $89.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GEHC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

Get Our Latest Report on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.